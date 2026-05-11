Alico: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $11.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.49.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

Alico shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $40.40, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.

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