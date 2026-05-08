Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported first-quarter net income…

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $86.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $792.4 million in the period.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AQN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AQN

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