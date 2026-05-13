Air Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bay Shore, New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.90. A year ago, they were trading at $3.59.

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