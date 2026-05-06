Adient: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $27 million, after…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $27 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

Adient shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 61% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADNT

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