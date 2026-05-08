Actinium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Friday reported a loss of $5.5 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Friday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $1.30. A year ago, they were trading at $1.43.

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