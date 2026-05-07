ACI Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $38.3 million.…

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $38.3 million.

The Elkhorn, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 61 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $425.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $420 million to $440 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have declined slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

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