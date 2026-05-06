Acadia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.6 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $268.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.2 million.

Acadia expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion.

Acadia shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.70, a rise of 49% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACAD

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