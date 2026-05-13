Abeona Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its first quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $8.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.6 million.

Abeona Therapeutics shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABEO

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