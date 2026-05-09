9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

Successful investing involves looking beyond short-term headlines to find a strategy that endures. When looking for the best growth stocks…

Successful investing involves looking beyond short-term headlines to find a strategy that endures.

When looking for the best growth stocks for the next 10 years, investors should leverage fundamental analysis to find companies that have durable competitive advantages and consistent expansion in revenue and profits.

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The following nine stocks have established scale and a great long-term track record. Some are in hot industries like artificial intelligence, while others are capitalizing on megatrends in health care innovation, renewable energy or digitization. Each of these nine stocks has a market value of more than $10 billion as well as growth drivers that give it a great chance for success between now and 2036.

Stock Sector Market value Apple Inc. (ticker: AAPL) Technology $4.4 trillion Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Technology $16.4 trillion Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Technology $68 billion Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Financial services $52.4 billion Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Health care $897.3 billion First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Technology $26 billion Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Technology $5.5 trillion Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB) Industrials $73 billion Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Industrials $143 billion

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Market value: $4.4 trillion Sector: Technology

Apple offers powerful brand strength and one of the most enduring consumer hardware ecosystems on Earth. The company’s installed base is estimated at roughly 1.5 billion iPhones worldwide, supporting recurring revenue growth across services, subscriptions and payments as well as inevitable hardware upgrades. Apple offers a minimal dividend yield, but it has also aggressively deployed capital through stock buybacks to return more than $700 billion to shareholders over the past decade. While its current growth rates are admittedly lower than some early-stage technology startups, Apple’s revenue is expected to grow another 15% this fiscal year — proving this growth story is far from finished.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Market value: $16.4 billion Sector: Technology

The smallest stock on this list, manufacturer Applied Optoelectronics has perhaps the most dramatic long-term track record, with gains of 1,800% in the last five years as it has grown from a niche player to a large-cap tech leader. AAOI produces fiber optic equipment, lasers and other high-tech gear that serves a unique and urgent need in the digital age. There was already a focus on the 5G build-out of wireless networks in America and red-hot competition between major telecom carriers, but the need for data infrastructure related to AI makes fiber optics and related equipment even more vital to the high-tech future of the U.S. economy. Revenue is forecast to double in fiscal year 2026 and double again in 2027 as proof of just how dramatic this long-term growth story could be in the years to come.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET)

Market value: $68 billion Sector: Technology

Cloudflare operates a global cloud-based platform focused on cybersecurity and internet performance optimization. As enterprise workloads continue to move into the cloud, demand for integrated security and network infrastructure solutions has increased significantly. That’s great for Cloudflare, which benefits from a recurring revenue model from its services as well as continued growth as clients continue to come on board and scale up. This stock is expected to grow between 25% and 30% in both 2026 and 2027, showcasing its potential even after an already impressive run of about 250% in the last five years.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Market value: $52.4 billion Sector: Financial services

Coinbase has been volatile since its 2021 initial public offering, but it remains one of the most established digital asset platforms in the U.S. and a great proxy for the digital asset revolution. Consider that its total revenue in fiscal year 2022 was about $3.2 billion but finished 2025 at more than double that amount at almost $7.2 billion — with analysts expecting Coinbase’s top line to hit $8.2 billion next year. As an exchange that provides a platform for the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, Coinbase is not tied to the ups and downs of Bitcoin but rather overall trading volume and investor interest. While this asset class remains volatile, the continued institutionalization of digital assets and growth in blockchain-based financial infrastructure support Coinbase’s long-term growth potential in the years to come.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Market value: $897.3 billion Sector: Health care

Eli Lilly has become one of the most iconic pharmaceutical growth stories on Wall Street, driven by leadership in obesity, diabetes and oncology treatments. Its latest blockbuster therapies include Mounjaro and Zepbound — obesity drugs that have significantly accelerated revenue growth and reshaped long-term expectations for the company. With strong pricing power and a robust product pipeline, Lilly appears well positioned to sustain elevated growth relative to large-cap health care peers. Shares are up almost 400% in the last five years, and this growth stock has a bright future in the years ahead.

[Read: 10 Best Health Care Stocks to Buy for 2026]

First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Market value: $26 billion Sector: Technology

First Solar is a strategically important U.S.-based solar manufacturer at a time when governments and corporations continue investing in domestic energy infrastructure. The company benefits from vertically integrated operations and reduced reliance on foreign supply chains. Although renewable energy policy remains uncertain in Washington, long-term demand for utility-scale solar generation remains durable. As a tangible example of how First Solar is benefiting from this trend, consider that revenue is projected to finish fiscal-year 2026 at roughly $5.2 billion — double the $2.6 billion revenue total from 2022. Shares are up about 200% in the last five years, illustrating that the growth potential of this energy stock isn’t just limited to sales results, either.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Market value: $5.5 trillion Sector: Technology

Everyone’s favorite growth stock, Nvidia remains the defining AI infrastructure company right now. Its graphics processing units have become foundational to artificial intelligence training, cloud computing, data centers and advanced computing applications. Some bears occasionally pop up with complaints about valuation or unrealistic expectations, but the bottom line is that growth has remained extraordinary even after years of rapid expansion already. With shares that have surged 1,300% over the last five years, Nvidia may be the best example of growth potential in a stock that investors can buy high now after a big run and sell even higher later for tremendous profits.

Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB)

Market value: $73 billion Sector: Industrials

Rocket Lab offers investors exposure to the expanding commercialization of space infrastructure. The company provides launch services, spacecraft systems and related technologies to commercial and government customers. While early stage and comparatively higher-risk than some of the megacaps on this list, Rocket Lab continues to grow revenue rapidly as demand increases for satellite deployment and space-based infrastructure. That’s proven by expected revenue growth of more than 40% in both 2026 and 2027, as well as share performance that includes 900% gains over the last five years.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT)

Market value: $143 billion Sector: Industrials

Vertiv provides critical infrastructure solutions for data centers, including cooling systems, power management and related technologies. As AI workloads dramatically increase computing intensity, demand for efficient data center infrastructure has accelerated accordingly.

For investors looking to play the megatrend of AI, Vertiv offers a unique opportunity that benefits indirectly through the physical infrastructure rather than proprietary computer hardware or software. Shares are up 250% in the last 12 months and a whopping 1,400% in the last five years, proving that this behind-the-scenes player has tremendous growth potential in the age of AI despite its lower profile.

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9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/13/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.