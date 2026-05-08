8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy

In 2022, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a vote on banning congressional representatives from owning individual stocks was imminent. In…

In 2022, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a vote on banning congressional representatives from owning individual stocks was imminent. In 2026, Pelosi is no longer House Speaker and members of Congress are still allowed to own stocks as long as they publicly disclose their trades within 45 days. Pelosi and her financier husband Paul have drawn attention from social media traders because of the huge returns the Pelosis have generated on many of their investments in recent years.

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For traders looking to piggyback on Pelosi’s investments, here are eight Nancy Pelosi stocks to buy, according to her latest disclosures:

— AllianceBernstein Holding LP (ticker: AB)

— Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

— Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

— Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

— Tempus AI Inc. (TEM)

— Apple Inc. (AAPL)

— Vistra Corp. (VST)

— Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

AllianceBernstein is a leading investment manager. Pelosi made several AB stock trades in the past few years. In February 2021, she made two purchases of AB stock totaling 40,000 shares. She purchased another 10,000 shares in January 2022. Pelosi dumped 20,000 shares of AB stock in December 2022 for an $11,510 loss. Most recently, she bought 25,000 shares in January 2026. AllianceBernstein has been far from a home run investment for Pelosi. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 and generated a total return of 62.6% since her initial February 2021 purchase; the S&P 500 returned 84.7% over the same period.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and YouTube and is a global leader in online advertising. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Alphabet Class A call options with a strike price of $150 expiring in January 2026. In December 2025, Pelosi contributed 7,704 shares of GOOGL stock to a donor-advised fund and purchased 20 Alphabet Class A call options with a strike price of $150 expiring in January 2027. In January 2026, Pelosi purchased 5,000 shares of GOOGL stock by exercising 50 call options. Since her January 2025 option purchase, Alphabet’s share price has more than doubled.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon is a market leader in e-commerce and public cloud services. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Amazon call options with a strike price of $150 that expire in January 2026. In December 2025, Pelosi sold between $1 million and $5 million worth of Amazon stock and purchased 20 AMZN call options with a strike price of $120 that expire in January 2027. In January 2026, Pelosi exercised 50 call options and purchased 5,000 shares of AMZN stock. Amazon has secured several large U.S. government contracts over the years, including cloud services contracts with the National Security Agency.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations, AI technology, and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. In January 2025, Pelosi bought 50 Nvidia call options with an $80 strike price and a January 2026 expiration. In December 2025, Pelosi sold 20,000 Nvidia shares and bought 20 Nvidia call options with a strike price of $100 expiring in January 2027. In January 2026, she bought 20 Nvidia call options with a strike price of $80 expiring in January 2027; she also bought 5,000 shares by exercising 50 Nvidia call options at a strike price of $80 per share in the same month. In the past three years, NVDA stock is up 586%.

[Read: 7 Best Data Center Stocks, ETFs and REITs to Buy]

Tempus AI Inc. (TEM)

Tempus AI is an AI technology health care diagnostics and services provider. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Tempus AI call options with a strike price of $20 that expire in January 2026. Pelosi’s purchase took place on Jan. 13, and Tempus launched its new AI-enabled personal health concierge app, olivia, eight days later. In January 2026, Pelosi exercised those 50 call options and purchased 5,000 shares of TEM stock. Pelosi’s investment was a major bullish catalyst. Tempus AI shot up more than 160% within three weeks of her initial disclosure but has since given up most of those gains.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its Services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. In December 2024, Pelosi sold 31,600 Apple shares. In October 2025, Pelosi contributed 382 shares of Apple stock to Trinity University. In December 2025, Pelosi contributed 28,200 AAPL shares to a donor-advised fund. That same month, Pelosi sold 45,000 shares and bought 20 Apple call options with a strike price of $100 expiring in January 2027. Since her latest option purchase, AAPL stock is up 4.2%.

Vistra Corp. (VST)

Vistra is a utility company that provides electricity and natural gas to roughly 5 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 U.S. states. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Vistra call options with a strike price of $50 that expire in January 2026. In January 2026, Pelosi exercised those 50 call options and purchased 5,000 shares of VST stock. Vistra has beefed up its nuclear power capacity in recent years and has gotten swept up in the AI investment boom. Leading tech companies are aggressively investing in nuclear power to meet data center energy demand.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. It is yet another Pelosi stock that is highly exposed to AI technology and has benefited from a strong investor appetite for AI stocks. Broadcom’s Big Tech customers include Apple, Google and Cisco. In June 2024, Pelosi purchased 20 Broadcom call options with a split-adjusted $80 strike price expiring in June 2025. In June 2025, Pelosi exercised 200 Broadcom call options, purchasing 20,000 shares of AVGO stock at a 71% discount to market price at the time. Since Pelosi made her Broadcom bet in June 2024, the stock is up more than 170%.

[Read: 7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now]

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8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/06/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.