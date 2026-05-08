8 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

The saying “you get what you pay for” is often true on Wall Street, especially when it comes to cheap…

The saying “you get what you pay for” is often true on Wall Street, especially when it comes to cheap stocks priced under $10. Many of these stocks have issues with their core businesses, such as growing competition, large net losses or shrinking addressable markets. Others are suffering from poor investor sentiment due to negative headlines or massive debt levels.

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However, there are still a handful of under-the-radar gems for investors who know where to look in the $10 stock discount bin. Here are eight of the best cheap stocks to buy under $10, according to Bank of America:

Stock Implied upside Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (ticker: MFG) 19% Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) 17% Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) 35% Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) 23% Grab Holdings Ltd. (GRAB) 43% Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 1% Gerdau SA (GGB) 6% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) 28%

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Mizuho Financial is one of Japan’s largest financial services companies. The company’s leading brands include Mizuho Bank, Mizuho Trust & Banking, Mizuho Securities, Asset Management One and Mizuho Research & Technologies. Analyst Shinichiro Nakamura says Mizuho’s recent underperformance stems from investor concerns about downside risks to the bank’s CET1 capital ratio and the pace of its share buybacks, but he says these fears are largely unwarranted. Nakamura says there could be significant upside to Mizuho’s earnings guidance if Japan’s central bank raises interest rates further. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $10.81 price target for MFG stock, which closed at $9.06 on May 27.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco is a top Brazilian bank and financial services provider that accounts for a leading share of Brazil’s commercial foreign exchange market. The bank also provides financial products and services throughout Latin America, such as asset management, investment banking and insurance. Analyst Mario Pierry says Itau Unibanco is managing a challenging environment that includes loan book de-risking, slowing revenue growth and asset quality normalization. However, Pierry says Itau has successfully lowered its efficiency ratio, reduced its physical footprint and maintained a healthy balance sheet. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $9.30 price target for ITUB stock, which closed at $7.96 on May 27.

Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Banco Bradesco is one of Brazil’s largest banks. Bradesco is Brazil’s leading private-sector bank in several key segments, including insurance, leasing, private pension funds and asset management. In April, Bradesco successfully completed the merger of its health care assets with Odontoprev and executed a reverse initial public offering for the new entity, BradSaude. Pierry says Bradesco’s stock is attractively valued at around 1.2 times book value, and the company’s recently reported CET1 capital ratio of 12.7% should alleviate market concerns about liquidity. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $4.80 price target for BBD stock, which closed at $3.56 on May 27.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Sabesp, whose formal name is Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, is a Brazilian water and sewage utility company that provides water supply and sanitation services. The company’s business includes all parts of the water life cycle, including water planning, processing and infrastructure, as well as sewage collection, treatment and disposal. Analyst Gustavo Faria says Sabesp is one of the most attractive utility sector investments due to its relatively low earnings volatility and stable volumes. Faria says Sabesp also has opportunities to deploy capital to grow its dividend or invest in new government contracts and privatizations. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $6.99 price target for SBS stock, which closed at $5.66 on May 27.

Grab Holdings Ltd. (GRAB)

Grab is a leading super-app in Southeast Asia, providing services such as deliveries, mobility and digital financial services to millions of customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar. The Grab app connects millions of users, drivers and merchants, and the company generates revenue via commissions on transactions. Analyst Sachin Salgaonkar says Grab’s mobility and delivery businesses are growing profitably, and its super-app status creates a competitive moat and helps Grab take advantage of cross-selling and synergies throughout its business segments. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $5.20 price target for GRAB stock, which closed at $3.64 on May 27.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Aegon is a Dutch insurance company that offers insurance, savings, pension, and investment products and services around the world. In December 2025, Aegon announced plans to move its headquarters to the U.S. and change its name to Transamerica, a transition that it aims to complete by the end of 2027. Analyst David Barma says Aegon’s management team is focused on improving capital quality and reducing debt ahead of its U.S. transition. Barma says Aegon has also clearly communicated its business plan, reducing uncertainty. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $8.75 price target for AEG stock, which closed at $8.65 on May 27.

Gerdau SA (GGB)

Gerdau is a Brazilian steel producer that specializes in long steel products and operates throughout the Americas. The company also runs a major scrap metal recycling operation. Analyst Caio Ribeiro says he is bullish on Gerdau’s outlook relative to other Latin American metals and mining stocks because of its high exposure to the North American market. Ribeiro says Gerdau has roughly 90 days of North American backlog, and expanding metal spreads (the gap between finished steel prices and raw material costs) are good news for profitability. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $5 price target for GGB stock, which closed at $4.72 on May 27.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC)

Turkcell is the leading mobile network operator in Turkey, and it also has operations in Ukraine, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. The company provides customers with voice, data, and TV enterprise and consumer services on mobile and fixed networks. Analyst Cesar Tiron says he expects Turkcell to generate 6.5% inflation-adjusted revenue growth in 2026 and report robust margins in the 42% range for the year. Tiron says Turkcell’s 5G commercial launch could be a tailwind, and its data center exposure will supplement its core business. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.28 price target for TKC stock, which closed at $5.70 on May 27.

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8 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/28/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.