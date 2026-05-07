7 Insurance Stocks to Buy for Income

Insurance stocks have long been a cornerstone of dividend stock investing portfolios. [Sign up for stock news with our Invested…

Insurance stocks have long been a cornerstone of dividend stock investing portfolios.

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However, finding the best insurance stocks to buy for income requires looking beyond overall yield. Companies that have scale and a long history of successful risk management tend to have more staying power, and the ability to weather any short-term disruptions in the global economy.

The following seven insurance stocks all boast greater than $10 billion in market value and dividends of more than 2.5%. They also all share a history of regular premiums that support consistent payouts to provide long-term income potential.

Stock Market value Forward dividend yield American Financial Group Inc. (ticker: AFG) $11 billion 2.7% CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) $12 billion 4.4% Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) $13 billion 4.1% Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) $66 billion 3.3% Progressive Corp. (PGR) $114 billion 7.1% Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) $35 billion 5.4% Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) $39 billion 3.6%

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG)

Market value: $11 billion Dividend yield: 2.7%

American Financial Group is a specialized property and casualty insurer focused on niche commercial markets, where its rich history of underwriting expertise supports consistent profitability. Its portfolio emphasizes specialty lines such as transportation, professional liability and financial insurance to provide much-needed but also higher-margin policies. AFG’s targeted approach to small and midsized businesses, combined with these customized insurance programs, provides the kind of consistent profits that support generous and sustainable dividends.

CNA Financial Corp. (CNA)

Market value: $12 billion Dividend yield: 4.4%

CNA Financial is smaller than some of the other stocks on this list, but it is a well-established commercial property and casualty insurer with a diversified portfolio. Founded in 1853 and backed by Loews Corp. (L) — a larger but lower-yield insurance company — CNA has the financial support and disciplined capital management that are the hallmarks of the best stocks in the sector. The company’s focus on specialized insurance lines such as professional liability and cybersecurity offers larger margins that support a steady and generous dividend.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)

Market value: $13 billion Dividend yield: 4.1%

Fidelity National is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services, with a dominant position in the U.S. real estate ecosystem. This unique niche makes for a reliable fee-based income stream tied to property transactions, supported by scale and strong agency relationships. The company also benefits from integrated technology and mortgage services, embedding it deeply within real estate workflows. While some volume is always tied to housing sales, the leading position of this title insurance leader makes it among the most stable insurance stocks to buy for income.

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC)

Market value: $66 billion Dividend yield: 3.3%

Manulife is a diversified financial services firm with strong positions in insurance, wealth management and asset management across North America and Asia. Its broad geographic footprint — particularly its growing presence in Asian markets — provides access to higher-growth regions and reduces reliance on any single economy. Manulife boasts multiple distribution channels across geographies, from agents to banks to financial advisors, supporting consistent client growth. Founded in 1887, this global leader offers the diversification, recurring revenue and prudent risk management that define the best insurance stocks.

[Read: 5 Best High-Dividend, Low-Volatility Stocks to Buy Today]

Progressive Corp. (PGR)

Market value: $114 billion Dividend yield: 7.1%

Well-known insurer Progressive is a leading U.S. property and casualty insurer known for its strong underwriting discipline, data-driven pricing and consistent market share. It also offers a unique payout structure, with a 10-cent quarterly dividend supplemented by big one-time annual payments. Specifically, in January, the company paid a whopping $13.50 per share to drive up the annualized yield. Admittedly, in 2025 that special payout was $4.50. But even a modest rollback in next year’s payday will make this among the most generous dividend stocks in the insurance industry.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU)

Market value: $35 billion Dividend yield: 5.4%

Prudential is one of the most respected providers of life insurance, disability insurance and annuity products in America. It also offers investment management, insurance and retirement solutions to individuals and institutions in Japan and other international markets. Founded in 1875, Prudential has a rich history of strong performance and generous dividends. The current payout of $1.40 per quarter is double the payout of 70 cents a decade ago, showing a strong commitment to shareholders.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)

Market value: $39 billion Dividend yield: 3.6%

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Toronto, Sun Life is a major provider of integrated financial and health services worldwide. Its insurance products include life, health, disability and long-term care coverage, while its investment offerings range from mutual funds and annuities to pension and institutional portfolios. With a yield that is more than three times the S&P 500, this top Canadian insurer is a good long-term investment to buy for consistent income.

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7 Insurance Stocks to Buy for Income originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/07/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.