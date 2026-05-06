6 Best Amazon River Cruises for 2026

A major geographical wonder in South America, the Amazon River flows some 4,000 miles from Peru to Brazil’s Atlantic coast,…

A major geographical wonder in South America, the Amazon River flows some 4,000 miles from Peru to Brazil’s Atlantic coast, making it the second-longest river in the world. Amazon River cruises provide an incredible opportunity to sail along sections of the massive waterway, offering stops in both well-known and remote cities and villages, plus wildlife excursions in search of pink dolphins, monkeys, macaws and more.

Sailing the Amazon River can take on different forms, depending on which cruise line you choose and what type of experience you desire. Larger oceangoing ships with lines like Holland America, Oceania and Viking generally sail the Brazilian section of the Amazon (the river’s widest portion) on multiweek journeys that include the Caribbean or other regions. (You can still find smaller, local cruise line operators that sail similar sections of the river, just expect a slightly more rustic experience.)

The Peruvian side of the Amazon is less developed — ideal for those who want to explore the river’s headwaters or seek special wildlife sightings. You’ll sail on smaller expedition ships and often have opportunities for kayaking and canoeing. To help you find the perfect itinerary, we’ve compiled this roundup of the best Amazon River cruises you can book in 2026.

Holland America Line: 27-Day Legendary Amazon Explorer

Holland America Line’s 27-Day Legendary Amazon Explorer aboard the 1,432-passenger Volendam promises an unforgettable adventure traversing the Caribbean isles and the Amazon River in Brazil. The cruise departs Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in November 2026 and calls on three ports in the Caribbean before crossing the Amazon River Bar (where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Amazon River).

After a clearance call in Macapá, the ship sails along the Amazon River, making several more stops across Brazil. Highlights include a day in Santarém, where you can explore Maica Lake and fish for piranhas; an overnight stay in Manaus, which sits at the confluence of the Amazon River and Rio Negro; and a stop in Alter do Chão, an entry point to Tapajós National Forest. Once you cross the Amazon River Bar once more, you’ll stop at Devil’s Island, French Guiana, and Willemstad, Curacao, before the journey ends in Fort Lauderdale.

Oceania Cruises: Amazon & Caribbean Isles

Guests sailing Oceania’s 25-day Amazon & Caribbean Isles cruise will have opportunities to explore several Brazilian cities along the banks of the Amazon River, as well as popular Caribbean ports. The round-trip sailing from Miami embarks in late November 2026 on Oceania Insignia, a 670-passenger vessel offering several dining options, production shows, a spa, a sports deck and a pool.

After departing the U.S., sail through the Caribbean before stopping in Santarém, Boca da Valeria, Manaus, Parintins and Alter do Chão, Brazil. Top excursions include hiking through Tapajós National Forest, cruising along Rio Negro to the riverside village of Acajatuba to see pink dolphins in Manaus (where the ship will dock overnight) and enjoying the enchanting Boi Bumba Folk Show in Parintins. After a final day cruising the Amazon River, the ship will head back to the Caribbean, calling on several ports like Philipsburg, St. Maarten, and Nassau, Bahamas, before returning to the U.S.

Viking: From the Caribbean to the Amazon

Featuring 22 days of cruising across eight different countries and 11 guided tours, Viking’s new sailing from the Caribbean to the Amazon offers a wealth of engaging experiences for travelers. The cruise sails aboard Viking Sea in mid-December 2026, departing San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the Caribbean. On day eight, the ship will sail into the mouth of the Amazon River.

Once on the Amazon, you’ll stop in two Brazilian cities — Santarém and Parintins — before an overnight stay in Manaus, where you can go bird-watching, embark on a jungle survival trek or take a speedboat ride along the Rio Negro to visit a rubber museum and an indigenous village. Enjoy two more days of river cruising before your final Brazil stop in Belém, where you can take a tour of Ver-o-Peso, a bustling waterfront market. The cruise makes several more stops in the Caribbean before sailing back to San Juan.

Amazon Clipper Cruises: Amazon River Cruise

If you’re looking for a shorter, more rustic sailing on the Amazon River, Amazon Clipper Cruises is a great option. In operation for more than 30 years, the cruise line offers nature- and culture-focused voyages on ships that were crafted specifically for the Amazon. The river vessels host no more than 32 guests per sailing and — thanks to their smaller size — are able to visit areas inaccessible to larger vessels.

Day one of this three-day Amazon River cruise starts in Manaus, Brazil, and includes ecology lectures and a night excursion to search the river’s edge for wildlife like caimans and nighthawks. Day two consists of cruising on Janauacá Lake, as well as a bird-watching canoe tour, a rainforest walk and a fishing excursion. The final day offers more wildlife-watching, as well as the unique opportunity to watch the “Meeting of the Waters” — when the waters from Rio Negro and the Amazon meet and flow beside each other.

Aqua Expeditions: Aqua Nera Expedition Cruise

This seven-night voyage appeals to travelers who want to explore the Peruvian side of the Amazon River and its tributaries. The cruise begins on the Marañon River (a major tributary of the Amazon River) before heading to the Amazon River, where you can go for a sunrise bird-watching session and take a skiff excursion to the Tahuayo River. The ship then sails to Clavero Lake, where travelers can kayak, canoe, swim or take a jungle walk in the San Jose de Paranapura forest.

The second half of the itinerary puts you back on the Marañon River, offering more wildlife excursions where you can see great egrets, Taricaya turtles, parrots and sloths. Other excursion highlights include fishing for piranhas in the Yanayacu Pucate River, biking in Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, watching for pink river dolphins along the Samiria River and visiting the Puerto Prado village.

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions: Upper Amazon: A River Expedition

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions’ six-day Upper Amazon: A River Expedition itinerary begins in Lima, Peru, before flying guests to Iquitos in the Peruvian Amazon basin to explore the Amazon’s main headwaters. You’ll sail alongside expert naturalists with vast knowledge about the area’s wildlife, geology and climate science, as well as a certified photo instructor to help you snap the perfect shots.

The cruise also explores the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, which is flanked by the Marañon and Ucayali rivers. Daily excursions include kayaking; searching for wildlife; hiking (if the water levels allow); and meeting members of the native ribereños communities. You’ll be sailing on the 28-passenger Delfin II or 42-passenger Delfin III. Should you want to extend your voyage, a three-day, pre-voyage extension is available in Lima (for an additional fee).

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Christina Maggitas is an editor for the Travel section at U.S. News & World Report, where she researches, writes, fact-checks and edits a variety of travel and lifestyle content, including hotel profiles, cruise ship profiles, vacation ranking lists, travel rewards profiles and more. She has previously written for publications like Green Global Travel and the Blue Ridge Mountains Travel Guide.

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