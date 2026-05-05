5N Plus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Wednesday reported profit of $17.8 million in its first…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Wednesday reported profit of $17.8 million in its first quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The specialty metal and chemical products maker posted revenue of $117.9 million in the period.

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