5 Best Summer Cruises

Between school breaks, lengthy daylight hours and warm temperatures, summer is the ideal time of year for many types of…

Between school breaks, lengthy daylight hours and warm temperatures, summer is the ideal time of year for many types of trips. Among them are cruise vacations, which promise a relaxing, easy escape fit for travelers of all kinds. But with so many potential summer itineraries available, you may start to wonder: Where should I go?

Whether you’re looking for a family cruise, a solo sailing or a romantic getaway at sea, read on to see some of the most popular voyages for summer.

Alaska

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The Alaska cruise season spans April through October, but the summer months are the best time to visit the 49th state. Though cruise fares are expensive at this time of year, June and July are worth the extra cost for many cruisers, thanks to pleasant 60-degree temperatures, abundant daylight hours and prime wildlife viewing (think: brown bears, moose, humpback whales and salmon). Many Alaska cruises embark from Seattle or Vancouver, British Columbia. They typically span one to two weeks, though some travelers choose to extend their vacations with optional land-based cruisetour packages.

With nearly 80 years of Alaska cruise experience, Holland America Line offers countless summer itineraries and holds the most permits of any cruise line to sail into Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve. The 7-Day Alaska Explorer voyage sails round-trip from Seattle and makes stops in Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan, Alaska; as well as Victoria, British Columbia. When you aren’t exploring sleepy fishing villages or learning about Alaskan artifacts, find a comfortable window seat on board (or settle into your private balcony) for scenic cruising through Puget Sound, Stephens Passage and Glacier Bay.

The Mediterranean

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If you can manage the crowds, you’ll witness the Mediterranean at its peak come summertime. Sunny skies and itinerary options abound, with voyages calling on hot spots like Barcelona, Spain; Rome; the Greek Isles; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and more. Be sure to pack proper sun protection as you tour world-class outdoor attractions like Rome’s Colosseum and the Acropolis of Athens; you can expect hot conditions ranging from the lower 80s to mid-90s. Mediterranean cruises usually last between five and 14 nights and visit several destinations in one trip.

To sail the Mediterranean in style, check out Explora Journeys‘ A Journey of Historic Splendour & Stunning Landscapes itinerary. Over the course of a week, you’ll depart from Monte Carlo, Monaco, to visit Rome, Sorrento and Sicily, Italy; La Valletta, Malta; and Palma de Mallorca, Spain; before disembarking in Barcelona. On land, spend your days sampling lemon gelato in Italy and taking in the wonder of La Sagrada Familia. When it’s time to head back to your ship, you’ll enjoy your choice of nine gourmet dining experiences, unlimited beverages, access to the spa’s thermal suite and more — all included in Explora’s base fare.

Bermuda

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Major hurricanes rarely hit Bermuda, which makes the island — and its famous pink sands — an ideal tropical getaway during the summer months. Cruises to Bermuda typically span four to nine days and include multiple days at sea (at the start and end of the voyage), plus a few overnights in port, so you will have plenty of time to explore. Some itineraries spend less time in Bermuda and add an additional stop in destinations like Charleston, South Carolina; Newport, Rhode Island; Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts; or Halifax, Nova Scotia. Expect warm ocean conditions and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid-80s on the island.

A top cruise provider in Bermuda, Norwegian Cruise Line offers dozens of summer sailings out of Boston, New York and Philadelphia. Norwegian’s 7-Day Bermuda Round-Trip Philadelphia: Royal Naval Dockyard & Charleston itinerary includes three days at sea (at the beginning, middle and end of the cruise), plus two days in Bermuda and a full day in Charleston. Popular excursions include a Bermuda Triangle evening cruise, underground explorations at Crystal Caves, and a relaxing outing to Horseshoe Bay Beach to swim, sunbathe and snorkel.

Northern Europe

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To beat the heat in a cooler-weather destination (think: average highs in the 60s and 70s), consider a Northern Europe cruise. Itineraries in this region often last a week or two and feature culture-rich stops in the British Isles, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Iceland and more. Summer days stretch long (expect 17 to 19 hours of daylight in Scandinavia and the Baltic), so you’ll have lots of time to stroll cobblestone streets in Stockholm, visit castles in Edinburgh or float through peaceful Norwegian fjords from the comfort of your cabin’s veranda.

For a luxury cruise experience, book the Viking Homelands itinerary with Viking Ocean Cruises. The voyage visits six countries over 15 days, stopping in Stockholm, Sweden; Tallinn, Estonia; Gdansk, Poland; Berlin, Germany; Bornholm, Copenhagen and Alborg, Denmark; and Oslo, Stavanger, Eidfjord and Bergen, Norway. You’ll enjoy overnight stays in select cities and a complimentary excursion in each port. In fact, Viking’s all-inclusive rates cover all meals on board, Wi-Fi access, port taxes and fees, 24-hour room service, beer and wine at lunch and dinner, and more.

The Caribbean

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If you’re willing to contend with the risk of tropical storms or hurricanes, sweltering temps, and quick-moving showers, pack your sunscreen and flip-flops for a summertime Caribbean cruise. Highs between June and August typically reach the upper 80s to low 90s, and humidity is at its peak. Thankfully, you’ll be rewarded with refreshing, crystal-clear waters and postcard-worthy white sand beaches.

Short Caribbean cruises last three to five days, while longer sailings stretch a week or more. Itineraries are commonly separated into eastern and western regions. Eastern Caribbean voyages feature spots like Turks and Caicos, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, and Saint Lucia. Meanwhile, western Caribbean cruises may visit Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Mexico, Belize and Honduras. Both types of cruises can include the Bahamas, which is home to many cruise lines’ private islands.

Hop aboard Royal Caribbean International‘s weeklong Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise round-trip from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, to visit St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Nassau, Bahamas. You’ll also spend a full day zipping down waterslides and lounging on the beach at Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s exclusive beach destination in the Bahamas.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Nicola Wood manages U.S. News’ Best Cruise Lines rankings — so she always has her finger on the pulse of the cruise industry. She has more than a decade of writing and editing experience, and she’s been interviewed by media outlets including CNBC, the Frommer’s Travel Show and MarketWatch for her cruise expertise.

You might also be interested in:

— How to Find Last-Minute Cruise Deals

— The Ultimate Cruise Packing List

— When to Cruise in Every Region

— How to Prevent Seasickness on a Cruise

— Best Cruise Insurance Companies

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5 Best Summer Cruises originally appeared on usnews.com