16 Best Dementia Care Activities: Engaging Ideas for Every Stage

Dementia care activities are structured programs that support cognition, mood and quality of life for older adults living with dementia.…

Dementia care activities are structured programs that support cognition, mood and quality of life for older adults living with dementia. In senior living communities, these activities can help residents reconnect with dormant talents, like art or music, even after a dementia diagnosis.

It’s remarkable to see older adults rediscovering and expressing themselves in their old age, says Tom Cana, general manager at Sunrise at The Apsley, a senior living community in New York City. One resident, Cana explains, reconnected with playing the piano, surprising his family with his musical gift. Another continues composing and performing his own music, even while managing his dementia.

Read on to discover expert-recommended dementia care activities you can try with your loved one and why they’re considered top recommendations.

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Benefits of Activities for People With Dementia

Nearly 1 in 5 adults age 65 and older is living with mild cognitive impairment, according to The Journal of The Alzheimer’s Association. Each year, a portion of these older adults’ mild cognitive impairment will progress to a more severe condition, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia. While research into the effects of dementia care activities is ongoing, experts believe they can help older adults manage their emotions, maintain some of their cognition and find satisfaction in their day-to-day lives.

Dementia care activities matter because although dementia changes memory and cognition, it does not erase the individual, including the activities they connect with and enjoy.

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Best At-Home Dementia Activities for Low Budgets

You don’t have to reinvent the wheel to facilitate a dementia care activity for your loved one. There are plenty of free and convenient activities older adults can do in the comfort of their own living spaces. Some options include:

Tactile art

Offer your loved one common media like watercolors, clay or colored pencils so they can express themselves.

“Through art, I’ve witnessed residents achieve improved cognition, energy and overall wellness. I truly believe that art and music are medicine,” says Jodie Berman, a recreational therapist and dementia and memory care specialist and the director of education at Evergreen Minds Inc. in New York City.

Low-stakes puzzles and games

Does your loved one enjoy mobile games, checkers, puzzles or bingo? Any of these activities can provide some mental stimulation or friendly competition.

“The goal is to engage in mental exercises that challenge our brains. Try to find the ‘sweet spot’ that challenges but doesn’t frustrate you,” says Dr. Gary Small, director of behavioral health breakthrough therapies for Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey. He also co-authored the book, “The Alzheimer’s Prevention Program,” in 2012.

Reading

Choose books based on your loved one’s cognitive ability.

“If your loved one enjoyed novels, pick ones that are less challenging — young adult novels instead of historical biographies, for example,” Small says.

You can also read aloud if your loved one has difficulty reading in a more advanced stage of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

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Sensory and Physical Activities for Seniors With Dementia

Sensory and physical stimulation activities allow older adults with dementia to stay engaged with their surroundings and aware of their physical bodies. They also create moments of ease and familiarity when memory and language become harder to access.

— Walking: Brisk walks support brain health by increasing brain circulation, endorphin production and brain communication. Outdoor scenery and conversations provide additional mental stimulation.

— Gardening: Nurturing plants in turn nurtures mental health, says Michelle Feng, a licensed psychologist and the chief clinical officer of Executive Mental Health in Los Angeles. “It can foster a sense of accomplishment,” she explains.

— Sensory activities: Using activities that involve any of the senses can stimulate those senses and promote relaxation. Residents can listen to nature sounds, play with Play-Doh or use a fidget toy.

Dementia Activities by Stage: Early, Middle and Late

Certain dementia care activities are designed to provide targeted support for older adults with varying stages of dementia. These approaches can also be adapted to meet the changing abilities of your loved one while promoting comfort.

Early-stage dementia activities: Cognitive maintenance

In the early stages of dementia, structured activities can help reinforce thinking skills and preserve independence.

— Structured reminiscence therapy: Using photos or objects, a facilitator encourages participants to share past experiences, feelings and thoughts. To make this therapy structured, instead of just looking at photos, ask your loved one to sort the photos by decade, location or emotion.

— Social activities: Staying engaged in familiar social settings helps preserve conversation skills and orientation to time and place. Small suggests an outing to a familiar restaurant. Your loved one may have memories of previous meals, and they have a chance to engage in conversation over the meal. “This offers additional ways to fortify neural circuits,” Small says, meaning it strengthens pathways in the brain. Another idea is to support your loved one in joining bingo night, group therapy or a club, such as a book club.

— Word association: Play word association by saying a word (such as “garden”), and ask your loved one to respond with related items (for example, “rose, soil, sun”). Depending on their ability, you can alternate taking turns saying the word or go in alphabetical order to keep it challenging.

— Shadow hobbies: Help your loved one adapt one of their lifelong professional skills into a hobby. For example, a former teacher sorts flashcards, a former accountant uses a calculator to organize nonsensitive “ledgers” or a former office worker sorts files in a cabinet.

Middle-stage dementia activities: Sensory-motor engagement

As dementia progresses, activities that engage the senses and support movement reduce agitation and maintain coordination.

— Sorting bins: Fill a container with high-contrast items, such as colorful buttons, fabrics or dried pasta, and sort by color or shape. This maintains fine motor skills while redirecting restless energy.

— Rhythmic auditory stimulation: Walk to a metronome or a drumbeat to improve gait stability and pacing. If walking is difficult, start with marching in place or sitting down and tapping a foot. This activity is also beneficial for older adults with Parkinson’s disease or a history of stroke.

— Scent-triggered recall: Smells are tied to the brain’s emotional memory centers. Try creating a scent kit, starting with common scents, such as cinnamon, vanilla, coffee grounds or dried lavender or chamomile. Ask questions like, “What do you think this scent is? Have you smelled it before? What does it remind you of? What other smells are similar to it?”

Late-stage dementia activities: Comfort and connection

In later stages of dementia, activities shift focus from participation and memory to comfort, reassurance and sensory connection.

— Ambient nature observation: Just being in nature can do wonders, Feng says. Try offering your loved one outdoor activities like feeding ducks, birdwatching or enjoying the sunset.

— Tactile fidget blankets: Also known as busy blankets or activity mats, these help soothe “picking behaviors” that are common in later stages of dementia. These blankets give the hands safe and engaging textures to explore, such as zippers, buttons, plush, satin, corduroy or ribbons.

— Validation music playlists: Music is tied to emotions, so memories of music often remain intact after short-term memory fades. One study in the Psychology of Music suggests that music experienced by an individual from ages 5 to 34 prompts higher levels of nostalgia, so curate a playlist that speaks to your loved one’s music taste during that time period of their life.

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16 Best Dementia Care Activities: Engaging Ideas for Every Stage originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/14/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.