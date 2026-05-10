10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession…

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession is a possibility. It may become difficult for investors to find growth stocks to buy if inflation, policy uncertainty and a cooling labor market have a negative impact on consumers. Nevertheless, growth stocks have outperformed value stocks in the past year, and investors anticipate that trend will continue thanks to artificial intelligence technology-driven earnings momentum.

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Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Implied upside Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 14% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 3% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 23% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 18% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 20% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 20% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 40% Morgan Stanley (MS) 10% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 1% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 42%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue soared 85% year over year in the fiscal first quarter, while net income surged 139%, driven by meteoric data center demand. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia’s edge device penetration, expanding total addressable market and software potential suggest the company has plenty of growth left in the tank. Zino projects 61% revenue growth in fiscal 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $250 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $219.51 on May 21.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 24% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and has maintained 29% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 106% growth in AI revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) business and its networking business will make the company a major winner of the AI infrastructure investment boom. He says the company’s AI semiconductor revenue run rate could reach $100 billion in 2027. Zino projects 64% revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $428 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $414.57 on May 21.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. Meta has maintained impressive growth even as the company has matured, including 33% revenue growth and 4% family daily active people growth in the first quarter. Zino is bullish on Meta’s cost-cutting, new model potential, attractive valuation and thriving ad business. He says the debut of Meta’s Muse Spark AI model was encouraging. Zino projects 26% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $750 price target for META stock, which closed at $607.38 on May 21.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the first quarter, Lilly reported 56% revenue growth, including impressive 125% revenue growth for diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight loss drug Zepbound also surged 80% in the quarter. Analyst Sel Hardy says an aging population, ongoing demand for GLP-1 drugs and longevity trends will help Lilly maintain its long-term growth. Hardy projects 30.4% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,225 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $1,041.65 on May 21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with nearly $5 trillion in assets. JPMorgan reported 10% revenue growth in the first quarter, and net income was up 13%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says improved capital markets will serve as a tailwind for JPMorgan’s diversified banking business, leading to further market share gains. Leon says JPMorgan’s investment banking business will benefit from accelerating transaction growth and elevated equity underwriting and mergers and acquisitions advisory demand. He forecasts 5.2% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $365 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $303.00 on May 21.

[Read: 7 Best Data Center Stocks, ETFs and REITs to Buy]

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. In the first quarter, Bank of America reported 7% revenue growth and 17% net income growth. Net interest income was up 9%, equities trading revenue was up 30% and investment banking fees were up 21% compared to a year ago. Leon says strong U.S. consumer spending will support Bank of America’s card income and net interest income growth. He projects 9% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $62 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $51.49 on May 21.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been fueled by extraordinary growth numbers. In the first quarter, Palantir reported 85% revenue growth, including 133% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 84% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s growth acceleration is extremely impressive. Quek projects 71.3% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $192 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $137.41 on May 21.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 16% revenue growth in the first quarter, including a 32% jump in trading revenue compared to a year ago. Leon says Morgan Stanley’s business is working like a well-oiled machine and should continue humming as the investment banking market improves in 2026. He anticipates the bank could gain additional wallet share in international markets such as Indonesia, Japan and South Korea. Leon projects 9.7% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $220 price target for MS stock, which closed at $200.51 on May 21.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the first quarter, Goldman reported 14% revenue growth and 19% net income growth. Global Banking and Markets revenue was up 19%, while equity trading revenue was up 27% in the quarter. Leon says accelerated investment banking growth, strong capital markets, higher investment fees, a favorable regulatory environment and elevated mergers and acquisitions activity are all bullish catalysts for Goldman’s earnings outlook. He projects 12.9% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,000 price target for GS stock, which closed at $988.17 on May 21.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Wells Fargo is one of the largest U.S. banks, lending mostly within the U.S. market. In 2025, the Federal Reserve finally lifted Wells Fargo’s punitive asset cap that had been in place since 2018 and had previously limited the bank’s growth opportunities. In the first quarter, Wells Fargo reported 6% revenue growth and 11% loan growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says Wells Fargo will further improve its return on tangible common equity until it settles between 17% and 18%. Yokum projects 5.2% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $108 price target for WFC stock, which closed at $75.92 on May 21.

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10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/22/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.