Zions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $233…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $233 million.

The Salt Lake City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.56 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $860 million, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $862 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZION at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZION

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