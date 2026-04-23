World Kinect: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $26.2 million. On a…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $26.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $9.69 billion in the period.

World Kinect expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.85 per share.

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