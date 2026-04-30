World Acceptance: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Thursday reported net income of $36.5 million…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Thursday reported net income of $36.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of $7.70 per share.

The subprime consumer lender posted revenue of $177.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35 million, or $6.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $585.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRLD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.