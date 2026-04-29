Wingstop: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.9 million. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.9 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $183.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WING at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WING

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