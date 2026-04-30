NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2177 1.2177 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2177 1.2177 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 165.25 163.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1000 3.1223 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3451 3.3665 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.05 n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.27 89.58 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1400 1.0636 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.38 465.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5000 4.5200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9250 3.9225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 330.60 330.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5200 11.6200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 8.1800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7191 0.7191

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9145 5.8785

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7667 0.7620

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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