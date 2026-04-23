NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1983 1.1983 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1983 1.1983 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.00 163.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0760 3.0682 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3193 3.2822 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.60 17.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.17 90.39 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0692 1.0072 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 452.38 452.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.3700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7200 3.7125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.70 342.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5300 11.4300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9050 7.9025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6883 0.6883

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0015 6.1200

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7786 0.7564

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.