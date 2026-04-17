NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2072 1.2072 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2072 1.2072 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 157.75 157.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2121 3.2164 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4127 3.4180 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.10 17.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.29 89.07 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0417 1.0383 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 464.25 464.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2900 4.2900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1075 3.9400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 327.60 327.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4000 11.3900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4950 7.6675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6720 0.6720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0720 6.0665

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7311 0.7370

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.