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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 15, 2026, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2072 1.2072
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 158.25 157.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1651 3.2002
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3837 3.3998
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.30 16.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.06 89.15
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0634 1.1071
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 450.25 464.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1800 4.2100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0350 4.0950
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 327.60 327.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3200 11.2900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3450 7.6050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6720 0.6720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9760 6.0705

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7253 0.7234

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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