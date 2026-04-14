NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2072 1.2072 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2072 1.2072 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 157.75 158.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1514 3.1651 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3040 3.3837 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.05 16.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.71 88.06 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0447 1.0634 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 450.25 450.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1900 4.1800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9725 4.0350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 327.60 327.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4500 11.3200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3150 7.3450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6720 0.6720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8705 5.9760

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7122 0.7253

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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