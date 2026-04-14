NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2072 1.2072 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2072
|1.2072
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|157.75
|158.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1514
|3.1651
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3040
|3.3837
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.5250
|0.5250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.05
|16.30
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.71
|88.06
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0447
|1.0634
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|450.25
|450.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1900
|4.1800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9725
|4.0350
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|327.60
|327.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.4500
|11.3200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.3150
|7.3450
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6720
|0.6720
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.8705
|5.9760
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7122
|0.7253
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000
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