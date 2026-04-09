NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2091 1.2091 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2091 1.2091 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 167.25 156.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1231 3.0876 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3326 3.2361 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.7950 0.7950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.50 16.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.97 89.25 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0967 1.0600 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 450.25 450.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.2400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9125 3.8250 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.20 320.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2700 11.3200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4350 7.3400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6844 0.6844

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5445 5.7595

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6931 0.6967

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 n.a. 87.000

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