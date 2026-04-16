What to Do While Waiting for College Admissions Decisions

Waiting to hear whether you’ve been accepted by one or several of the colleges you applied to can be agonizing,…

Waiting to hear whether you’ve been accepted by one or several of the colleges you applied to can be agonizing, especially if you have a top choice.

But while it’s easier said than done, try not to be overly stressed about the process, since there are many options for college, says Douglas Freed, vice president for enrollment management, marketing and communications at Alma College in Michigan.

?”A lot of the attention is placed on the elite private colleges like the Ivy Leagues and Stanford, but there’s a college for everybody and I don’t think that’s sometimes portrayed often enough,” he says. “Students can find a four-year college, community college … you’re going to be able to go to college somewhere. A lot of what college is, is what students choose to make out of it. If you go to Harvard or Stanford or Alma, you can get a good education if you choose to.”

Here are productive ways seniors can spend their time while awaiting college admissions decisions.

What Can I Do While I Wait?

Be Patient

Colleges release admissions decisions at varying times — some on a rolling basis — so it’s important to know those dates. Avoid pestering a college with those questions, says Derek DuBose, director of college and academic counseling at Miami Country Day School in Florida.

Colleges often have “thousands of applications that they’re trying to get through and make the most informed decisions for their institutional needs,” says DuBose, who is also chair of NACAC’s board of trustees. “So by pestering admissions, that tends to take away from the time that the admission officer or the office can have to evaluate the decisions and get them out in a timely fashion.”

[READ: Choosing a Major in College: What to Know.]

Search for Financial Aid

The search for financial aid doesn’t stop when you apply to college. Use this waiting period to research outside scholarships, and also make sure you’ve filed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, which has a federal deadline of June 30 — roughly 18 months after the form opens, which is usually in October.

?”Look for those private scholarships from local organizations, banks, service clubs, religious organizations, to line up funding that would help them no matter where they go,” Freed says.

Start Preparing for Freshman Year

Beyond financial planning, this time can also be spent preparing for freshman year and dorm living, including what clothes and furniture to pack.

“It’s never too early to start thinking about that,” Freed says. “Most colleges have the same kinds of regulations — restrictions on hot plates or pets. Look to see what you can and can’t take to college. And then make a list so that you can talk with your roommate once you do decide on a college.”

Dive Deeper Into Colleges of Interest

Researching a school’s academic programs, student life and outcomes often happens well before an application is submitted. But now is the time to dive deeper, as well as visit the campus in-person or virtually if you haven’t yet done so.

Students should “refamiliarize themselves with the colleges and universities that they’ve applied to,” DuBose says. “Continue to research the institution, engage with the school and let them know your continued interest in the institution. Don’t overdo it. … You never know when your admissions application is being read, so if there’s additional context that will help with that admission decision, if it’s relevant, it doesn’t hurt for them to share that.”

[READ: How Parents Can Support the Adjustment to College]

Stay Focused on Academics

Senior year grades still matter, so don’t neglect your high school classes — even after you’ve been accepted.

If students are “letting off the gas pedal so to speak in their senior year, it’s just doing them a disservice,” says Krista Evans, dean of admissions at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania. “It’s really important that they continue with the rigorous curriculum they’ve had in high school, and that they continue to work hard in their classes. That level of engagement, dedication and persistence that they see through their senior year is really going to springboard them into doing well in that first semester of college.”

Remain Present

While it can be easy to get caught up in all the stress and excitement around picking and attending college, don’t overlook senior year, experts say.

“You’re only going to be a high school senior once, so don’t miss out on senior activities because you’re doing something with a college,” Freed says. “You can always make a college visit at another time. Don’t miss out on those high school things — the proms and the homecomings. Those things only come along once in life.”

Choosing a College

For admitted early action and regular decision applicants, colleges often request a decision by May 1. However, many allow you to decide after that date, Freed notes.

“That may affect priority housing or registration times or things of that nature,” he says. “A lot of students do feel that everybody’s making that decision by May 1. If they don’t feel comfortable committing to a college by then, they should take the time they need to make sure they’re making a good decision.”

To help with the decision-making process, most colleges host admitted student days, where accepted students can visit campus — again or for the first time — and talk with faculty and peers to get a better idea of fit.

“At the end of the day, it’s about following your gut,” DuBose says. If “you have that running list of things that are important values to you along the way, you’ll be well poised to make the right admission decisions. … Make sure you’re falling in love with the school for the right reasons, not just because you’re able to obtain admission to a school.”

Students who are wait-listed at a top-choice school should start considering backup options. If they haven’t heard back before the May 1 deadline, they should put a deposit down at another school, experts say.

“?It doesn’t hurt for them just to reach out and present that school with a letter of continued interest,” DuBose says. “You don’t want to regurgitate the things that are in your essay or on your application, but list meaningful reasons of why you still want to be a part of that school community and what you bring to that school or what you would offer to that school community, as well.”

[Read: 7 Tips to Prepare for College Reading Assignments]

Can Admissions Decisions Be Rescinded?

Admissions decisions can be revoked — although it doesn’t happen often — in cases of disciplinary or behavioral issues.

In 28 years working in admissions, for instance, Evans recalls only three instances of an offer being rescinded. One was an early decision admit who was dismissed from her high school after breaking the academic honor code.

“It puts us in a very difficult position and it’s one of the hardest things that I have to do as dean of admissions,” she says. “As an early decision applicant, you still have to submit your midyear grades and your final grades. We have expectations for students that their academic and personal standards remain strong.”

Beyond the classroom, it’s also important to double-check your social media and be wary of what you post, experts say.

“Make sure your social media is not portraying you in a negative light,” Freed says. “A lot of schools will check students’ social media before they make that final confirmation of an offer. It’s a judgment call on what’s appropriate and not appropriate, but certainly making any kinds of statements or things that bring negative attention to your social media or things that you would want to avoid, ideally, of course at any time. But particularly in the college search process.”

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