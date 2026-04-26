What Is the $1K Per Month Rule in Retirement?

Planning for retirement can feel overwhelming. It’s tricky to estimate how much you’ll spend and how much income you’ll need…

Planning for retirement can feel overwhelming. It’s tricky to estimate how much you’ll spend and how much income you’ll need to cover those expenses.

There are always curveballs in life, but some simple frameworks can help you set helpful savings targets. One of those is the $1,000 per month rule, a quick way to estimate how much to save based on your expected monthly income needs in retirement.

The idea is that for every $1,000 you want to withdraw each month, you’ll need about $240,000 saved. That figure assumes a 5% annual withdrawal rate.

While it’s not a substitute for a comprehensive financial plan, this rule — better thought of as a guideline — offers a simple, practical way to set incremental savings goals.

[What Is the Average Retirement Savings Balance by Age?]

Watch Your Withdrawal Rate

To set the stage for implementing this rule, it’s important to understand your overall portfolio withdrawal rate.

Russ Thornton, owner of Wealthcare for Women in Atlanta, said that withdrawing $1,000 per month in income from $240,000 of portfolio assets is reasonable.

He noted that the 4% withdrawal rule has long served as a retirement planning benchmark, but its creator, financial advisor and author William Bengen, now believes that rate may be too conservative. Thornton pointed out that Bengen recently revised his guidance upward to 4.7%, reflecting more recent research and market conditions.

“It’s not a leap from 4.7% to 5%,” Thornton said in an email. “I have some clients who have a higher percentage retirement income number based on their specific circumstances.”

“Assuming the $240,000 is diversified and invested prudently, it should address inflation over time with a growing portfolio value,” he added. While some financial advisors view the $1,000 per month rule as a helpful guide, others argue that it may not be sufficient on its own.

“There are so many other factors that need to be included in determining what a healthy withdrawal rate is,” says Dean Schuler, founder, wealth planner and certified financial planner at Schuler Wealth Planning. Among the biggest considerations is when the retirement will take place. “Age of retirement is a big factor. Someone retiring at 60 has a drastically different outlook than someone retiring at 75.”

[Read: How to Build a Balanced Retirement Portfolio]

Include Other Income Sources and Factor in Debt

Thornton noted that the $1,000 per month rule of thumb doesn’t account for Social Security payments. “These should absolutely be considered in planning for retirement income,” he said.

Schuler adds that the same goes for pensions, part-time income and inheritances. These are all factors that could potentially reduce or increase the target withdrawal amount.

In addition, for something like the $1K rule to be effective, retirees have to think about liabilities.

“A retiree who is still carrying a lot of debt or taking care of an adult child (or aging parents of their own) could have extremely variable expenses over time as that debt is paid off or their child becomes independent,” says Schuler. These things should be taken into account when considering withdrawal rates now and in the future, he adds.

Factor in Health Care Expenses

Health care expenses are another concern. According to Fidelity’s 2025 Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate, a 65-year-old retiring in 2025 can expect to spend an average of $172,500 on health care and medical expenses throughout retirement.

For that reason alone, the math suggests that people relying on the $1,000 a month rule may fall short.

Think Beyond Drawdowns

As with any withdrawal guideline, investors should consider the $1,000 rule in the context of their income needs over the course of a retirement that can last 30 years or even more. “The way we analyze this for our retiree clients is by projecting their actual withdrawal needs based on their income compared to their net expense needs and taxes that will be owed,” says Schuler. “Once we have the actual need projected on a year-by-year basis, we can determine if their current withdrawal need can be supported by their portfolio.”

Schuler says his firm also builds in some wiggle room for retirement withdrawals. “The main thing we do to keep the withdrawal rate safe is construct a portfolio that has seven-plus years of their distribution needs in less volatile investments so that if we do need to withdraw while the market is down, we have assets that we can pull from while the market bounces back,” he says.

[7 Things to Know About Withdrawing Money From a Traditional IRA]

How to Implement the $1K Per Month Rule

The $1,000 per month rule can provide an easy-to-understand approach to setting savings and withdrawal targets, but it doesn’t replace a comprehensive financial plan.

As financial advisors point out, there are nuances to retirement plans, and any single rule of thumb won’t address wild cards like longevity, market volatility, inflation or whether a retiree wants to preserve their principal to leave a legacy.

It also doesn’t account for various income sources, spending needs and health care costs that will vary from person to person.

Retirement investors who want to use the $1,000 per month rule as a guidepost should speak with a financial advisor to be sure it fits with their income needs.

More from U.S. News

6 Downsizing Myths to be Aware of in Retirement

7 Social Security Mistakes to Avoid

Can You Retire on $1 Million? Here’s How Far It Will Go in 2025

What Is the $1K Per Month Rule in Retirement? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/27/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.