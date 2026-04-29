What Is Occupational Therapy? Signs You May Need an OT

Most people don’t think about their “occupations” until an injury or illness makes them impossible to perform. But in the…

Most people don’t think about their “occupations” until an injury or illness makes them impossible to perform. But in the world of therapy, an occupation isn’t just a job, it’s buttoning your shirt, washing dishes, pulling weeds or playing with your dog.

When these routine tasks become obstacles, occupational therapy helps you regain independence by finding new or unique ways of doing things.

[READ: Physical Therapy vs. Occupational Therapy: What’s the Difference?]

What Is Occupational Therapy and How Does it Help?

“Occupational therapy practitioners work with clients to support participation in everyday activities, known as ‘occupations,’ that promote health and well-being, while also supporting rehabilitation and recovery from illness, injury or developmental challenges,” says Katie Jordan, an occupational therapist and the CEO of the American Occupational Therapy Association.

Cheryl Crow, a Seattle-area occupational therapist and founder of Arthritis Life, describes occupational therapists as “life skills detectives.”

“We help people with injuries, disabilities or illnesses figure out how to function better in the context of their lives,” Crow says.

This means helping people at all age ranges, from infancy to older adults. It also means helping with both mental health and physical health challenges.

Occupational therapists can help their clients perform tasks like these with less effort and less pain:

— Cooking

— Personal hygiene tasks and getting dressed

— Managing a chronic disease

— Dealing with stress

— Playing

— Recovering from surgery

— Taking care of pets

— Sitting still at school

[READ: How to Simplify Activities of Daily Living]

Occupational Therapy vs. Physical Therapy: What’s the Difference?

There can be some crossover between occupational therapy and physical therapy, or PT, but they’re different therapies with different goals.

Physical therapy Occupational therapy Focused on restoring movement, strength, range of motion and pain reduction Focused on helping with the return to everyday tasks Mostly addresses physical difficulties Addresses cognitive, physical and emotional difficulties Prioritizes mobility and strength Prioritizes return to independence

“PT is often focused on restoring movement, strength, range of motion and pain reduction. It’s more specific and targeted to body structures,” says Heidi Vladyka Fletcher, an occupational therapist and owner of The Intentional OT in Columbia Falls, Montana.

Occupational therapists will ask how your injury, disability or disorder impacts your life and help you work towards being able to complete those everyday tasks again.

Fletcher gives the example of a physical therapist helping you to improve shoulder strength after an injury. In contrast, an occupational therapist will help you reach into a cabinet, get dressed, carry groceries or complete your work tasks without pain or fatigue in your shoulder or surrounding area.

“Both are important and often work really well together,” Fletcher says.

[READ: How to Prepare for Your First Physical Therapy Session.]

Conditions Treated by Occupational Therapists

Occupational therapists can treat a wide range of conditions and concerns. Here are just some of the areas where their treatment may help:

— ADHD

— Arthritis

— Autism spectrum disorder

— Cerebral palsy

— Chronic pain

— Developmental delays

— Down syndrome

— Lymphedema

— Orthopedic injuries

— Sensory processing disorders

— Stroke

— Various mental health diagnoses, including anxiety and depression

“An occupational therapy practitioner could treat a child with autism trying to engage in activities in school and play with their friends, or they could work with an older adult recovering from a stroke and trying to return home in their community,” Jordan says. “Interventions can look very different, as the practitioner is addressing the needs of the person and not the condition, but the goal is the same.”

Occupational therapists also help clients learn to use adaptive equipment and assistive technology to make life easier. A few examples of items in these categories include:

— Kitchen gadgets to make opening things easier

— Larger-than-normal handles on objects like a toothbrush or comb to help someone with a weakened grasp or limited range of motion

— A speech-generating device that can improve functional communication for someone with limited or no ability to communicate verbally

“Assistive technology can be a great support for children and work and industry clients to ensure that they can access their environment, complete required tasks and have the tools that support them physically, cognitively and emotionally,” Jordan says.

Common Occupational Therapy Settings

Occupational therapists work in a wide range of environments, including:

— Hospitals

— Mental health settings

— Outpatient clinics

— Schools

— Skilled nursing facilities

— Workplaces

Occupational therapists can become certified in specialty areas, which means that person will have more expertise and experience helping clients with these concerns.

— Feeding, eating and swallowing

— Geriatrics

— Low vision (type of vision problem that can’t be fixed with glasses or contacts)

— Mental health

— Pediatrics

— Physical rehabilitation

Benefits of Occupational Therapy for Post-Surgery Recovery

Occupational therapy often can be helpful after surgery.

“OT helps individuals regain independence with daily activities, adapt to temporary or permanent changes and safely return to their routines,” says Rachael Jonik, a pediatric occupational therapist based in West Los Angeles.

People having these types of surgery may benefit from occupational therapy:

— Hand and upper extremity surgeries

— Joint replacements and other orthopedic surgeries

— Neurological surgeries

— Spinal procedures

— Surgery for a traumatic brain injury

Yet those aren’t the only ones where OT may assist.

“Any surgery that affects the person’s ability to perform the necessary functions of their life, whether that’s dressing, cooking, care of children or pets and more will be one where occupational therapy can be helpful,” Crow says.

You also may encounter occupational therapists in a variety of settings post-surgery, Jonik says. Those include acute care, rehabilitation therapy, long-term nursing or home health.

How to Find and Choose an Occupational Therapist

If you or someone you care for, like your child, may benefit from occupational therapy, ask your primary care provider for names of good occupational therapists in your area.

If you have health insurance, double check what type of coverage your plan may have for occupational therapy. Medicare, the federal health insurance for those age 65 and up, will cover occupational therapy if it’s ordered by a doctor and considered medically necessary to treat a condition or injury.

Sometimes, the best source to find a good occupational therapist is through a specialist that you may see for your health concern, such as a neurologist or pediatrician.

“If you’re part of a patient community, whether online or in person, that can be a good place to get recommendations, too,” Crow says.

When reaching out to occupational therapists, find out if they have experience in the area where you need support, such as hand therapy or pediatrics.

“It’s important to find someone who communicates well, collaborates with you and tailors treatment to your individual goals and lifestyle,” Jonik advises. Also, make sure that the way that they explain things is clear to you.

What Happens During an OT Evaluation?

When you first see an OT, expect them to do a little sleuthing to get a better idea of why you’re there. This can include things like:

— An assessment of your functional skills (things like feeding and grooming that allow you to live independently)

— Challenges related to why you’re there

— Treatment goals

— Your medical history

“We start with an occupational profile to understand who they are, what they like to do and what matters to them,” Fletcher says. After looking at the areas above and more, the occupational therapist will work with you to set treatment goals.

“The goal is to look underneath the surface and identify which systems are impacting (a person’s) participation so we can actually help in a meaningful way,” Fletcher says.

The evaluation for a child may involve more play and focus on development skills and milestones.

Is Occupational Therapy Right for You?

Occupational therapists can help with a lot of things in life that you may not have considered.

“OT is sometimes called ‘the best profession you’ve never heard of,'” Crow says. “We are a hidden gem that can truly help people function better in life despite injury, illness or disability.”

If you think you may benefit from OT, talk to your primary care provider and double check what type of coverage is available for you.

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What Is Occupational Therapy? Signs You May Need an OT originally appeared on usnews.com