What Are Chase’s 5% Cash Back Categories Right Now?

Chase credit cardholders can earn points across several spending categories, such as travel, gas, grocery stores and restaurants. If you’re…

Chase credit cardholders can earn points across several spending categories, such as travel, gas, grocery stores and restaurants. If you’re a current Chase Freedom or Chase Freedom Flex® cardholder, you can also activate this quarter’s bonus reward categories and earn 5% on select spending.

If you’re thinking about your first Chase credit card this spring, it’s essential to understand these categories so that you choose one that maximizes rewards.

[SEE: Best Chase Credit Cards]

Current 5% Cash Back Bonus Categories

While some Chase credit cards offer flat-rate rewards year-round, the Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Flex® offer 5% cash back in rotating bonus categories each quarter on up to $1,500 in spending. To qualify, you must activate the categories online, by phone or at your local Chase branch.

From April 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026, earn 5% cash back on:

— Amazon

— Chase Travel

— donations to Feeding America

Although categories may change, Chase is often consistent year after year. Previous bonus categories included:

It’s important to note that the Chase Freedom card is no longer accepting new applicants.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Popular Chase Reward Categories for 2026

Here are some of the most common spending categories for other Chase credit cards:

— Travel. Chase offers several cards that allow you to earn rewards on various travel purchases, including hotels, cruise lines and car rentals.

— Restaurants and dining. Earn rewards for dining in or purchasing takeout or delivery.

— Groceries. This includes purchases at smaller grocery stores and supermarkets but often excludes larger stores like Target, Walmart and Costco.

— Drugstores. Earn a higher reward with certain cards for filling your prescriptions.

— Streaming services. Earn points for streaming purchases on certain platforms such as Netflix, YouTube TV and Apple Music.

What’s the Best Card if You’re New to Chase?

The Chase Freedom Flex® and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® are smart options if you’re looking to open your first Chase credit card, as both cards come with no annual fee.

Right now, new cardholders of the Chase Freedom Flex can earn a sign-up bonus of $200 after you spend $500 within three months of opening an account. New Chase Freedom Unlimited cardholders can earn a $250 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. See Rates & Fees

However, the key difference is that the Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns flat-rate rewards for certain spending categories, while the Chase Freedom Flex® has 5% quarterly rotating bonus categories. If you prefer not having to activate spending categories each quarter, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a clear winner. On the other hand, Chase Freedom Flex® might be a better choice if you want to maximize your rewards.

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What Are Chase’s 5% Cash Back Categories Right Now? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/06/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.