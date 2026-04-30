Weyerhaeuser: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $156 million. The Seattle-based…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $156 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

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