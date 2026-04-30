Westwood Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Thursday reported profit of $782,000 in its first…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Thursday reported profit of $782,000 in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $25 million in the period.

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