Westport: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 52 cents per share.

The maker of natural-gas engine technology posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $61.6 million, or $3.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.3 million.

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