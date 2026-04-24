Western Union: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $64.7 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $64.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $982.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $966.2 million.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WU

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