Western Digital: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.21 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $8.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers posted revenue of $3.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.24 billion.

Western Digital expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.55 billion to $3.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.