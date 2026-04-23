West Pharmaceutical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $138.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $844.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $778.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, West Pharmaceutical said it expects revenue in the range of $830 million to $850 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.3 billion to $3.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WST

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.