WesBanco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $88.6 million. The…

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $88.6 million.

The bank, based in Wheeling, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $367.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $257.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

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