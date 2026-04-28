Wave Life Sciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.1 million…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.1 million in its first quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $38.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WVE

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