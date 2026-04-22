Wabtec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $362 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $362 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $2.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.25 to $10.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.19 billion to $12.49 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAB

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