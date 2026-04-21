W.R. Berkley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $515.2…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $515.2 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.69 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.71 billion, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRB

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