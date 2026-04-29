Vulcan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $165.5…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $165.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMC

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