Visteon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings…

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $31 million.

The Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.65 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $954 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $898.8 million.

Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.63 billion to $3.83 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VC

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