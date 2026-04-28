Visa: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6.02…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $3.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $3.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.09 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $11.23 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.69 billion.

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