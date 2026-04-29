Virtu Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $182.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $182.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $786.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $572 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIRT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.