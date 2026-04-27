Verizon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $5.05…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $5.05 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $34.44 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.03 billion.

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