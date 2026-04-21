Valmont: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $108 million.…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $108 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $5.51.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.72 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $996.8 million.

Valmont expects full-year earnings to be $21.50 to $23.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMI

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