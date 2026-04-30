USA TODAY Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — USA TODAY Co., Inc. (TDAY) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.9 million…

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — USA TODAY Co., Inc. (TDAY) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.9 million in its first quarter.

The Pittsford, New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $548.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDAY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.