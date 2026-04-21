UnitedHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.28 billion.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $6.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.46 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $111.72 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.