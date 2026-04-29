United States Lime: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Wednesday reported net income of $30.6…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Wednesday reported net income of $30.6 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share.

The lime and limestone products maker posted revenue of $87.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USLM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.